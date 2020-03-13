PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 12, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Familiar assistant chef at the Oelwein Senior Dining Center Bill Kuhn announced his retirement recently. Mealsite folks couldn’t let him leave without a proper send off. He received well wishes from patrons last week at a retirement courtesy. From left, Norma Stewart, Joan Ford, Kuhn, Bruce Jessen and Kaye Frazer.