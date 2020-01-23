PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 23, 1909, OELWEIN REGISTER — On what is regarded as good authority, it is learned that the Great Western will expend something like $30,000,000 during the coming year, following its reorganization. It is recognized that the road has not had the needed improvements during the time that it has been in the hands of a receiver, but now, as soon as it is reorganized, money will be provided to put it in first-class shape. Quite a bunch of betterments, it is said will come to Oelwein, and there will be large car repair yards installed and much other work done on the terminals. It is suggested that a new passenger station is one of the improvements outlined, and that would be very acceptable to our citizens and a good advertisement to the road.