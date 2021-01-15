EDITORIAL PUBLISHED JAN. 16, 1919, THE DAY AFTER IOWA WENT DRY: “How dry I am. how dry I am; nobody knows how dry I am” will soon be the song of the people in forty-eight states and a few territories, including the district of Columbia. Wonderful, isn’t it? When the shades of night Wednesday were pulled down, there were thirty-four states that had voted dry, and unless all signs fail in dry times the necesary thirty-six states — three-fourths of the forty-eight will be in out of the wet within forty-eight hours, at any rate before Saturday night. When the extra dry contingent a few years ago proclaimed that the nation would vote dry by 1920, the great majority concluded that they had bats in their belfry, or words to that effect. But they had placed the date too far removed in the future. The war has had much to do with it. The lesson taught by Russia in its war with Japan had sunk deep into the world mind and when the war opened in 1914 the nations of Europe hastened to put John Barleycorn down and out as far as injuring their prospects of winning. This was true not only among the allied nations but also among the central powers. It has been recognized among the peoples of the world that booze is what was termed a ‘”necessary evil.” It is concluded in America that it is an unnecessary evil and is therefore to be cut out. The jolts in the jaw that John has receieved in the past two years has made him groggy and he will soon take the count.