PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 25, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Residents at Oelwein’s Mercy Living Plus received special visitors on Valentine’s Day. Ms. Burger’s junior kindergarten class from the Little Husky Learning Center took a walk to the care facility at the hospital to visit friends and give them gifts. The students gave each resident a yearly calendar to hang in their rooms with a class picture on it so they would remember the young friends.