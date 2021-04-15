PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 15 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: On Sunday, April 12, members of the Atom Bombers 4-H club spent the afternoon picking up garbage in the ditches of a two-mile stretch of Buchanan County highway V62 between Fairbank and Jesup. Atom Bombers pictured from left are Grace Cutsforth, Bryce Zimmerman, Emma Cutsforth, Hunter Curley, Kaylee Kleitsch, Max Kayser, Reese Peine, Clayton Hershey, Brody Kleitsch, Olivia Hershey, Destry Peine, Brock Kleitsch, Jenna Curley, Tanner Curley (partially hidden), Melody, Kayser, Lydia Martins and Olivia Jackson.