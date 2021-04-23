PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 23, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Husky Mart at Oelwein High School continues to thrive four years after being established, and it has attracted statewide attention. It was featured in an article on the Iowa Department of Education website as “the only DECA-certified, school-based enterprise in the state.” Some of the Oelwein High School students operating the Husky Mart are, from left, Austin Wilkes, Lincoln Bellmer, Garrett Pates and Lukes Crandall.