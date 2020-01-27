PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 27, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Penny Campaign Pizza parties were held at various schools on Dec. 16, 2011. All total, the students raised $2,053.45 toward the 2011 campaign goal of $70,000. As a reward, pizza was served in Mrs. Decker’s LHLC Kindergarten class. Front row: Adam MacInnis, Garet Kiel, Libby Gearhart, Axel Fousek, Tonya Stewart. Devin Gonzales, Nathan Kisnerm, Na’Kiyah Gambin, Ayden James. Back row: Santana King, Alexa Berryman, Kevin Fu, A.J. Duffy, Aspen Dugan, Joshua Ladeburg, Cameron Miller, Rayven Borucki, Mrs. Decker.