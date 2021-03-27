PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 27, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: In the large group dance overture for the teen division, Steil’s Studio of Dance finished in first after performing to the song, “I’m So Lit!” They also finished in fifth for the large group dance encore in the teen division, dancing to the song, “We Are the Ones.” The Teen Large Group Open dancers included front row, left to right: Lexie Lansing, Chloe Hartley, and Izsy Fauser. Middle row: Karlee Fuelling, Natalie Stasi, Madison Mullihan, Lana Gieselman, and Elsie VanDaele. Back Row: Alyssa Steil, Madde Fenske, Blake Perkins, Olivia Cummings, and Jaida Houge.