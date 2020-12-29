PUBLISHED IN THE 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: A special thanks to Mary Kay Miller of Oelwein for her donation of an assorted set of pet oxygen delivery masks. In appreciation of this donation members of the Oelwein Fire Department met with their families including pets for a holiday photo. Bella Ericson was awarded “BEST PET” of the night. 1st row, Bella Ericson, Firefighter Josh Ericson, Fire Engineer Nathan Westendorf, Halligan Westendorf, Deputy Fire Chief Matt Weber, Fire Captain Michael Thoma, Bouncer Thoma, 2nd row, Reba Ericson, Nicole Ericson, Pat Hillman, Fire Chief Michael Hillman, 3rd row, Kenna Westendorf, Kyla Westendorf, Macy Westendorf, Bryson Weber, Presley Weber and Jaxson Weber.