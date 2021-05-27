PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 27, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Mrs. Kuennen’s 4th grade ELP students at Oelwein Elementary created their own Breakout game. It is called The Rainforest Robber. The challenge is to solve all of the clues to open up different locks to finally get into the Breakout box which holds the key to unlock the clean water pumps that the rainforest robber has locked up from the animals. Most of their clues are science and math-based. They presented their Breakout box to the 3rd grade ELP students.