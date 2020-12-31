PUBLISHED IN THE DEC. 31, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein High School Marching Band performed in a parade Monday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The bus ride for band members and chaperones took 25 hours and went across seven states. They arrived in Orlando on Sunday. The band is posting updates about its trip on the Oelwein Band Department Facebook page. “We had a great first day in Orlando!” says a post on Sunday. “Spent several hours shopping at Disney Springs, then spent time at the hotel and finished with an evening practice for tomorrow’s parade performance in the Magic Kingdom for up to 100,000 park visitors!”