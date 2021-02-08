PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 8, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Participants in the Itty Bitty Basketball program, sponsored by the Oelwein Parks and Recreation Department, had the opportunity during halftime of Monday’s JV girls’ basketball game with Lansing Kee High to display some of the ball handling and other fundamentals they have learned during the program held on four Sundays in January and February at the Wellness Center. The program, for girls and boys in kindergarten, fi rst and second grade has been under the instruction of Oelwein’s high school basketball coaches and players