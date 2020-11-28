PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 28, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Curtis House at 303 N. Frederick Ave., which is home to members of Alternative Living Corporation, has been updated with improvements made to both decks. Thrivent was a participant in providing funds for the project materials. The maintenance man refurbished the decks with new railing, etc., and staff, residents and volunteers painted. From left are residents, staff, family and friends of Curtis House, Dallas, Deb and Andrew, Tom and Liz, Kim, Bruce, Jim, Deb McLaury, house staff, and Deb Gann, Thrivent Action Team representative.