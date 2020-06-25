Today is Thursday, June 25, the 177th day of 2020. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
On this date:
In 1788, Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution.
In 1867, barbed wire was patented by Lucien B. Smith of Kent, Ohio.
In 1910, President William Howard Taft signed the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.
In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a U.S. military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.
In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 95. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 83. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 81. Actress Mary Beth Peil is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 78. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 72. Rock singer Tim Finn is 68. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 66. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino is 65. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 59. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 57. Actress Erica Gimpel is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 54. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 53. Actress Angela Kinsey is 49.
— The Associated Press