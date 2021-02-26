Fourteen Oelwein High School students attended the Business Professionals of America State Conference in Des Moines on Feb. 16-18. Pictured from left are Laney Smith, Malayna Kiel, Taggert Tafolla, Payton Arndt, Jade Alber, and Morgan Alber. Not pictured is Christian Stoler. Arndt, a sophomore, was recognized with a “Statesman Torch Award.” A Statesman is defined as “one who is a leader in the promotion of the public good and in national affairs.” She received this award for having submitted 50 points (activities that she has completed) in each of the following seven categories: Leadership, Service, Cooperation, Knowledge, Friendship, Patriotism and Love, Hope and Faith.