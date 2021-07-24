PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 24, 2013, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Area veterans and service men and women were treated to a free pancake and sausage breakfast Tuesday morning at the start of the Fayette County Fair. The breakfast was served to all area veterans, active military persons and family members who accompanied them in the Dance Pavilion. Members of the local American Legion Post 15 and auxiliary waited tables. Above left on pancake duty was Tyler Johansen, LeRoy Soppe, Miss Oelwein Danielle Kanour and partially hidden Miss Elgin Koree Olson. Legionnaire Jake Blitsch of Oelwein awaits pancakes.