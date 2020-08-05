PUBLISHED IN THE AUG. 5, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The property of Clark and Martha Burgin, 424 5th Ave NW is shaded and lovely with a variety of trees, hostas and other shrubs bordering a luscious lawn. From left are Sue Johnson, Becky Becker, Deb Howard, Mary Goedken, Carol Tousley, with Martha Burgin and grandson Jerrod Euans holding the Spiffy Award.