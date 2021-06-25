PUBLISHED IN THE JUNE 25, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Delicious and refreshing pink lemonade was served to customers from the corner of Highway 150 and First Street NE. Thirsty passersby could choose from three sizes of cups and those selecting the large size received a ticket for a drawing. Logan, 10, and Libby, 6, are hopeful of earning money for a phone for him and passes for the pool for her.