PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 2, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Jerad Stewart set out to only repair nameplates that had been severely damaged for his Eagle Scout project, but ended up making a brave decision to repair and rejuvenate all 662 of the metal housings that honored the name of a veteran. A project that was slated to cost in excess of $30,000 ended up costing around $1,500 to complete through hard work and long hours.