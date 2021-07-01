PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 1, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Buchanan County Animal Shelter in Hazleton had special visitors last week. Independence day care children came to the shelter to read to the cats. They were all excellent readers and the cats loved all the cat stories that were read. Pictured, Hawkeye the cat sticks his paw through his cage to help hold the pages while he listens to a cat story.