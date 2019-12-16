PUBLISHED IN THE DEC. 16, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Middle School recognized six students as Citizens of the Quarter on Thursday, Dec. 12. The students were honored at a special breakfast with staff. Pictured here in front from left are: Carley Jeanes -7th, Lauren Harrison-6th and Merek Moeller-6th. Back row, Jaida Houge-7th, Jacob Boies-8th and Alec Hirsch-8th.