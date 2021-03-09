PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 9, 2020 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Members of the Oelwein High School boys’ basketball program were honored at Thursday night’s awards banquet. The squad finished in a tie for third place in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings with a 7-5 record and went 12-8 overall. Oelwein players achieving all-conference recognition were (left to right): Mason Meyer, Dom Robertson and Steven Nicolay.