PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 12, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: OCHS Flag Corps Co-Captain Molly Schmitz aniticipates experience of a lifetime. Molly is one of the 300 high school color guard members from across the nation who will be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. This is part of the iconic 86th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.