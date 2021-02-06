PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 6, 1995 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Klondike Derby was held for area Boy Scout Troop 49 recently at the Marble Rock facility. These scouts participated in various events to test their knowledge and abilities in first aid, knot tying, fire-starting and teamwork. Pictured from left to right are Jason Hornberg, Cass Vanselow, Matt Goldsmith, Leader Steve Vanselow, Mercury Starcrusier, Scout Leader Allen Pont, Keith Hehr, Aaron Rutledge, Isaac Kane and Chris Pont.