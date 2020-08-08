PUBLISHED IN THE AUG. 8, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Team-building games were played at the Oelwein Band Camp. When the music stops, the campers rush to follow directions given by band director Cory McBride, such as hook pinkies. Pictured here Brooke Ellis and Megan Baerg dance to the music and are joined in the background by all those who had already been eliminated from the game.