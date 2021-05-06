PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 6, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 Honor Guard gave a flag folding presentation at the annual Safety Fair held Thursday, May 1 at Wings Park School. Wings teacher Jason Rubin is a member of the Honor Guard. He can be seen at center holding the American flag as Duane Larson makes the final fold and tuck. Also present from left were Post Commander Rollie Stedman, Fayette Co. Commander Richard Witt, Todd Hammond, Jim Morrison, Bill Mundt and Larry Werner. In addition to the folding ceremony, visitors learned lessons of flag etiquette and proper display of the American flag.