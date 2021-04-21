PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 21, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Dorothy (Fettkether) Wenger was the guest speaker at the Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting. Wenger, along with five other players was a member of the 1956 State Championship 6 on 6 basketball team from West Central in Maynard. The accomplishments of the team were showcased in Brian Borland’s book “Maynard – 8 Miles”. Pictured are the members of the 1956 team receiving their championship trophy.