PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 12, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein 2017-2018 FFA Officer Team at their retreat and training in Ankeny. Pictured left to right: Blake Smith, Sammie Paul, Olivia Cummings, Janelle Vande Vorde, Megan Baerg, Carley Jeanes and Kenny Adams. Oelwein ranks 4th in the state, with a Gold rating based on their activities conducted throughout the 2017 calendar year.