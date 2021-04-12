PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 12, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Daily Register Publisher Deb Weigel, second from right, received the President’s Memorial Award for Distinguished Service during the Midwest Free Community Papers conference in Altoona Friday. Pictured with her are her family, from left, daughter Ciara Rave, daughter Mica Geistkemper, grandson Briggs Geistkemper, granddaughter Harlow Geistkemper, husband Don “Tiny” Weigel, granddaughters Blayr Rave and Harper Geistkemper and daughter Tessa Weigel.