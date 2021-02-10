PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 10, 2020 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: A fresh snowfall Sunday meant it was time to be outdoors for Aspynn Wiemann, 18-month-old daughter of Brynn and McKinley Wiemann of Oelwein. While Dad Brynn shoveled the sidewalk, Aspynn helped him by carrying chunks of the fresh snow. Mom McKinley says their daughter is crazy about snow and wants to be out in it every chance she gets. Maybe we’ll see her in the Winter Olympics some day. For now she just enjoys winter in Iowa and the occasional snowcicle.