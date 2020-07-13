Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation adopted the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory, an area corresponding to the present-day Midwest and Upper Midwest.
In 1812, New York became the first U.S. city to adopt regulations on how pawnbrokers could conduct business.
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system. (Butterfield’s public revelation came three days later.)
In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.
In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrendered in El Paso, Texas. (Resendiz was executed in 2006.)
In 2005, a suicide car bomb exploded next to U.S. troops handing out candy and toys in Iraq, killing more than two dozen people, including 18 children and teenagers and an American soldier.
In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.
Today’s Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 96. Actor Patrick Stewart is 80. Actor Robert Forster is 78. Actor Harrison Ford is 78. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 78. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid is 72. Actress Didi Conn is 69. Actor Gil Birmingham is 67. Singer Louise Mandrell is 66. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza is 64. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 63. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 59. Rock musician Gonzalo Martinez De La Cotera is 58. Comedian Tom Kenny is 58. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 58. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 58. Actor Kenny Johnson is 57. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 56. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 55. Actor Ken Jeong is 51. Bluegrass musician Mike Barber is 50.
