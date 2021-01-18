PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 18, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Middle School fifth graders of Mrs. Unwin’s class are participating in a sock drive in recognition of the upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. From left, Karter Hardwick, Landon Dowd and Landen Whitaker are pictured with socks being collected for the Iowa Children’s Hospital and the Veteran’s Hospital.