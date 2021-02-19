PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Ross Reid Post 9, of the American Legion held its annual Fifth Grade Flag Essay and the winners were awarded a monetary prize at the post’s recent membership meeting. The winners, all from Wings Park Elementary were: (pictured from left) 1st place Michael Ohl, 2nd place Terick Pryor, 3rd place Leo Dettbarn, and contest coordinator, Mr. Jason Rubin.