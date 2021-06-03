PUBLISHED IN THE JUNE 3, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Bob Fitzpatrick has always wanted to have his picture taken by the lake with his 1965 Chevy Impala. About 20 years ago, he bought the convertible from a woman in Waterloo and is its third owner. “I bought it because I couldn’t find another convertible,” he says. “I know a good car when I see one. And the price was right.”