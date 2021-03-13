PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 13, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Bob Miehe, a volunteer tax assistance provider with RSVP and AARP, was nominated for the Positively Oelwein Committee’s March Clapper Award. Bob is a most helpful and patient volunteer when it comes to assisting area folks prepare their taxes or understanding Medicare. Positively Oelwein recognized him for the outstanding customer service he provides, with a round of applause, balloon and flowers. From left are Sandy Magsamen, Carol Tousley, Carolyn Spence, Bob, Marianne Reynolds, Jodi McLimans, Deb Howard and Sue Schneider.