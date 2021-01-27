PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 26, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Mrs. Druvenga’s 3rd grade class at Wings Park is shown enjoying the Penny Campaign Pizza Party they earned for their participation. Emily Thoms, Board Member, delivered their pizza. All students also received juice with their pizza that was donated by Anna Kerns, Steil Studio of Dance. All total, the students at the various elementary schools raised $1,946.76 toward the United Way goal of $75,000. Those classes who raised the most in each school were treated to pizza donated by Pizza Hut.