PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 22, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Husky Basketball Program put on their annual Husky Basketball Alumni Tournament. This year’s winners were the class of 2008-2009. Included in the picture are (l-r front) Brian Murphy, Michael Mohlis and Jimmy Lindstrom. Back: Drew Grundmeyer, Adam Bell, Kurt Bearinger and Colin Morgan. Other teams involved were the class of 2013 (including 2010 members), class of 2014 and 2016, class of 2015 and a team with OCS staff members.