PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 29, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Ten area youth learned about real-life police work and enjoyed outdoor activities at the first “Camp with a Cop” held at Oelwein City Park Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. The opportunity was opened up to youth ages 10 through 12. Camp attendees were also given safety presentations by the Oelwein Fire Department, the Oelwein Area Ambulance, the Oelwein Police Special Response Team and various other police staff instructors. Oelwein Fireman Nathan Westendorf decides to cool off the campers after a hot day of activities.