Published in the Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, Oelwein Daily Register — Jesse Wegner, County Executive Director of the Fayette County Farm Service Agency wants to make sure that area farmers are aware that extreme cold weather can kill their livestock ... The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to at least 170 reports of vehicle accidents since up to 7 inches of snow fell earlier this week in some parts of the state. At least one of those crashes was fatal. Troopers also responded to more than 230 calls for roadside help as of Tuesday.