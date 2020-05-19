PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 19, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Lions Club hosted an appearance by the Iowa Reapers Beep Baseball team. The Reapers, based out of the Des Moines area, feature players with little or no sight. The modified version of baseball utilizes players trying to hit a beeping ball. Sunday’s event was designed to help raise funds for the Reapers appearance in the Beep Baseball World Series in Rochester, MN, later this year. Members of the Oelwein players wore blindfolds when they batted and ran toward first or third base.