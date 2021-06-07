PUBLISHED IN THE JUNE 7, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Lions Club hosted a joint gathering with the Independence Lions Tuesday evening at the Lions’ shelter in City Park. It was a meet and greet supper for new members, followed by installation of 2018 officers. Pictured are Oelwein Lions from left, Dan Pelc, director, Janet Wissler, secretary, Duane Olsen, 1st vice president, Anita Mars, president, Katy Solsma, 2nd vice president, Deb Kellogg, director, Rich Witt, tail twister, Pat Taylor, director, and Jim Arnold, treasurer.