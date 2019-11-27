PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 27, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Amy Roete is ahead on her nursing career ny taking NICC college courses in high school. Amy Roete, a 2015 Oelwein High School graduate, completed numerous college credits through the college credit agreement. Roete earned 33 NICC credits by the time she graduated from Oelwein. “I chose Northeast Iowa Community College because they have the number one LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) program in the state of Iowa.”