PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 26, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Zach Carver (center) stands behind a table full of special gifts he requested at his birthday party Saturday with sister Marissa and friend Rodrigo. Zach Carver asked for a birthday party for his 12th birthday, but the Hazleton youth had a special request from his guests. Rather than bringing presents for him, Zach asked friends and family to bring a gift for the Otter Creek Animal Shelter.