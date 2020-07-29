PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 29, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Gene Sieck (center), a longtime member of Lundby-Carpenter American Legion Post 245 of Maynard, was honored as Legionnaire of the Month at the recent Fayette County American Legion meeting hosted at Maynard. Presenting Sieck with his certificate are 4th District and Fayette County Commander Richard Witt (left) and Post 245 Commander Robert Eldridge.