Thomas M. “Tom” Young, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Creston, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at ManorCare, Cedar Rapids. No services are scheduled at this time. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family.
Tom was born August 29, 1931, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Merle and Martha (Holten) Young. He graduated from the Vinton School of the Blind. Tom married Sally Mosher on August 29, 1998, in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a massage therapist at the YMCA in Cedar Rapids prior to working at Rockwell Collins as a machinist.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; children, Kristi, Dan and Jeff; sisters, Claudia Hammon and Mary Bell Purdy.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy; and brothers, Dick and Harry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church at 1340 3rd Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52403.
Please share a memory of Tom at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.