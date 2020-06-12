Tomato Walnut Tilapia

Ingredients

4 tilapia fillets (4 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium tomato, thinly sliced

Ingredients for topping

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons butter, melted

Directions

Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper. In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook fillets in butter over medium-high heat until lightly browned, 2-3 minutes on each side.

Transfer fish to a broiler pan or baking sheet; top with tomato.Combine topping ingredients; spoon over the tomato slices.

Broil 3-4 in. from the heat until topping is lightly browned and fish just beings to flake easily with a fork, 2-3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

1 fillet: 202 calories, 10g fat (4g saturated fat), 67mg cholesterol, 251mg sodium, 6g carbohydrate (2g sugars, 1g fiber), 23g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 3 lean meat, 2 fat, 1/2 starch.

