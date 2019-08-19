DES MOINES — The top bratwurst and summer sausage makers from across the state put their best creations to the test in the Best of the Wurst competition, judged Tuesday, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on texture, external appearance and internal appearance.
Competition results follow:
Bratwurst (cooked)
1) Edgewood Locker Inc., Edgewood
2) Jet’s Meat Processing, Waukon
3) Marks Locker, Rowley
Bratwurst (uncooked)
1) Edgewood Locker, Inc., Edgewood
2) Marks Locker, Rowley
3) Matthew Phoenix, Ankeny
Summer Sausage
1) Ulrich Meat Market, Pella
2) S & S Locker, Osage
3) Elma Locker & Grocery, Elma
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 166 divisions, 715 classes and over 7,300 entries at this year’s Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Blue Bunny Ice Cream.