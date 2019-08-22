August 14-20
Speeding: Vaylord L. Zupke, of Randalia; Tracy Joy Smith, of Oelwein; Tracy Joy Smith, of Oelwein; Seth Henry Reinking, of Oelwein; Holiday Marie Nagle, of Los Angeles, California; Chloe Sue Hughes, of Postville; Kevin J. Passick, of Aurora; Mary Jane Donovan, of Stanley; Lesly Leticia Gonzalez, of Postville; Alexis Dolorita Schmitt, of Ossian; Danielle Lynne Peterson, of West Union;
Other: James Elvis Worth, of Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Benjamin Karl Gabriel, of Oelwein, operating non registered vehicle; Parnell Chantina Lee Williams, of Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Irma Yolanda Perez Hernandez, of Postville, no valid driver’s license; Dalton Lavern Block, of Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jason John Cannon, of Hawkeye, operation without registration card or plate; Benjamin Piper Frambach, of Calamus, failure to comply with safety regulations rule; Jay Anthony Wenker, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations rule; Wesley Dale Widner, of Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations rule; Steven Edward Henslin, of Dodge Center, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety rule; Tobin John Whittle, of West Union, failure to obey traffic control device; Nicholas David Rose, of Hawkeye, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Harry Clem, of Waucoma, fail to maintain control; Alannah Ann Guenther, of Maynard, failure to maintain control.