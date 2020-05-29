It’s funny how our memory sensors work. Mine seem to be sparked most often by food or music, but that must just be my nature, since those are my two favorite things in life, next to my two daughters and two grandchildren and two sisters – lots of two-by-twos!
I was searching for recipes this week, when I came across the sour cream peach kuchen recipe. The word “kuchen” which means cake in German brought memories of my stepdad’s mother, Grandma Liz Jensen. She came from the tiny country of Luxembourg in Europe, that is bordered by Belgium, Germany and France. Although she was raised and lived her life in Minnesota, Grandma Jensen had a fairly thick German accent and a lot of her sentences were punctuated with bits of German phrases. Kuchen was a popular word for her as she was especially known for creating delicious desserts.
After we moved to Oelwein, she would make trips to visit every summer and spend a couple of weeks. I learned a lot about using what was on hand and some imagination to create meals, homemade noodles, and learned to love sauerkraut!
I can still hear her voice after we would finish cleaning or cooking, saying, “Ok Debbie, let’s go downtown and putz around.” That usually meant browsing in the fabric stores and coming home with a new pattern for another project. Thinking back, I was truly blessed with some innovative and patient grandparents in my life, and each one willingly shared experiences and talents. Great memories and great lessons, too.
Rainy Day Applesauce Barbecue Chicken
Sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate for an outdoor barbecue. This recipe combines a great barbecued chicken with the simplicity of cooking in the oven. The subtle apple flavor makes this an outstanding barbecue choice.
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min. YIELD: 4 servings.
Ingredients:
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 oz each)
1/2 tsp pepper
1 Tbl olive oil
⅔ c chunky applesauce
⅔ c spicy barbecue sauce
2 Tbls brown sugar
1 tsp chili powder
Directions:
Sprinkle chicken with pepper. In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil on both sides. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; pour over chicken. Cover and bake for about 30 minutes or until juices run clear.
Freeze option: Cool chicken; transfer to a freezer container and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Cover and microwave on high until heated through, 8-10 minutes, stirring once.