Last year's derecho storm damaged and destroyed many of our trees. Are you looking for guidance on which to bring back and which to replace? Join Dr. Billy Beck, Assistant Professor and Extension Forestry Specialist, for this free virtual class. He'll discuss assessing and caring for residential and farm trees, as well as selecting replacements. Trees Forever will also present.
Join us Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30 pm
Zoom from home or at Van Horne Community
Center (Capacity 25 people),
508 1st Ave., Van Horne, IA 52346
This event is free but registration is required. Call 319-472-4739.